The Ministry of VROMI in Collaboration with Island Paints BV and the NSI Reveals the Newly Resurfaced St. Peters Basketball Court. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of VROMI announced the successful completion and grand reveal of the newly resurfaced basketball court in ST. Peters. This project was done in collaboration with Island Paints BV and the National Sports Institute (NSI) and marks, a significant milestone in the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance sports infrastructure and promote community engagement.

The soft opening event took place on Sunday, July 9th at the St. Peters Basketball Court. The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic community members and basketball enthusiasts. The event showcased the impressive …