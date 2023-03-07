The Nature Foundation St. Maarten trains residents to become professional Birding Tour Guides. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the last week of March, the Nature Foundation SXM will train interested residents to become certified birding tour guides for FREE as part of the Birding and Eco-tourism Project, which is being supported by the Resources for Community Resilience SXM (R4CR). By providing an opportunity for additional sources of income, this project will not only benefit the guides but the economy as well. Thousands of visitors arrive on the island during the peak season, a large number from cruise ships, and many of them are fascinated by the local wildlife, particularly the avifauna or …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42527-continuation-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-concerning-the-initiative-national-ordinance-amending-the-cinema-regulation-in-connection-with-the-amendment-of-the-duties-composition-tenure-and-other-changes-to-the-vetting.html
Message from the Democratic Party on International Women’s Day (IWD)...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Democratic Party of Sint Maarten proudly salutes all women on this day of global recognition of the position of women as equal partners in development and sustainable advancement for all humankind. On days like IWD, we celebrate th...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 8, 2023. The Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on February 24, 2023, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Police Force is investigating, a suspected threat /road rage" case that allegedly occurred on Sunday, March 5, 2023, around 1:30 pm at Welfare Road. Police Central Dispatch received a call around the stated time a regard...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR) program held the official launch of Round-5 projects on Thursday, March 1 at the St Maarten Senior Citizen Recreational Center in Hope Estate. The R4CR program includes a grant scheme as a f...
Single Mothers’ Empowerment Programme for International Women’s Day is being planned...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- In celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023, the Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) is collaboratin...
