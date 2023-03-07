The Nature Foundation St. Maarten trains residents to become professional Birding Tour Guides. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the last week of March, the Nature Foundation SXM will train interested residents to become certified birding tour guides for FREE as part of the Birding and Eco-tourism Project, which is being supported by the Resources for Community Resilience SXM (R4CR). By providing an opportunity for additional sources of income, this project will not only benefit the guides but the economy as well. Thousands of visitors arrive on the island during the peak season, a large number from cruise ships, and many of them are fascinated by the local wildlife, particularly the avifauna or …