The SER delivered an informative session to the URSM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM) is organizing several workshops for its candidates to ensure a proper understanding of the functioning

of the Government apparatus, the Legislative branch, Advisory entities, and Higher Councils of State.

On February 6, 2023, the SER (Sociaal economische Raad) delivered an informative session to the candidates of the URSM on their functioning, tasks and

responsibilities.

Dr. Mercelina: “The intention is to prepare our candidates for the enormous task and responsibilities mandated to them after the upcoming …