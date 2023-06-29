The significance for the people of Bonaire on the highly anticipated Dutch King Willem Apology for Slavery. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- With the possible apology by King William on July 1, 2023, the commemoration of 160 years of abolition of slavery in the Dutch Kingdom, that same day there will be a public event organized by the government of Bonaire in cahoots with Holland’s government which will be televised in a grand ceremony on Bonaire. One wonders what the people are thinking Bonaire of this latest development. What would motivate Prime minster Rutte then, and now the Dutch King, to apologize as recently the beginning of 2022 they have been constantly denying any accusation about the Dutch role in …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43282-freegan-food-market-marks-its-2-years-existence-and-opens-registrations-for-the-next-6-months.html
Home Local News The significance for the people of Bonaire on the highly anticipated Dutch...
Latest Local News
Freegan Food Market marks its 2 years existence and opens registrations...
PHILIPSBURG:--- In June 2021 Freegan Food Foundation opened its doors to their client choice food bank. This style of food bank allows clients to select their own food instead of receiving a pre-packed or standard bag of groceries. With this method, cl...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) has appointed The Curaçao Financial Group N.V. (cfg) as fiduciary manager of its local investment portfolio. This means that cfg has effectively assumed the managerial duties as per the 1s...
APS appoints The Curaçao Financial Group as manager local investments. |...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) has appointed The Curaçao Financial Group N.V. (cfg) as fiduciary manager of its local investment portfolio. This means that cfg has effectively assumed the managerial duties as per the 1s...
Students from the Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts (CBA) traveled to Maryland...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Bridge to Bold summer program for students and professional learning for management and staff comes as a result of the historic MOU signed between CBA & BSU on November 28, 2022. “Abby Phillip taking time out to speak to our st...
Students from the Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts (CBA)...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Bridge to Bold summer program for students and professional learning for management and staff comes as a result of the historic MOU signed between CBA & BSU on November 28, 2022. “Abby Phillip taking time out to speak to our st...
SMILE Starts Enrollment of Free Summer Employment Courses. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- As of this week, enrollment has started for the St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives and Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE) Summer Employment Course program. A first group of registrants applied today for the series of masterclasses inten...
SMILE Starts Enrollment of Free Summer Employment Courses. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- As of this week, enrollment has started for the St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives and Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE) Summer Employment Course program. A first group of registrants applied today for the series of masterclasses inten...
SMMC Pediatric Team presents research during Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2023....
CAY HILL:--- The Pediatric Team of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) was recently selected to present at the 3rd edition of the Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2023, a five-day online conference, featuring lectures and interactive sessions.On Tuesday...
View comments
Hide comments