The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau is pleased to announce the addition of a new PR and Marketing Communication firm, Vox International as the Canadian Representation for the Friendly Island. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- “I am delighted to welcome VoX International as a new partner in our efforts to support the tourism industry in St. Maarten. Their expertise and commitment to excellence will be invaluable as we work together to promote this Magical destination to the world," said Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Honourable Arthur Lambriex

As part of its partnership with St. Maarten, VoX International will be providing a range of public relations, trade, consumer, and MICE activities, including media and trade outreach, destination training, FAM …