The Windward islands Bank Leads the Way in building Cybersecurity awareness. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Windward Islands Bank, a leading financial institution committed to the security and protection of its valued customers and island stakeholders, recently hosted a highly informative and engaging presentation on cybersecurity. The bank's initiative aimed to raise awareness about the vital importance of safeguarding the community from evolving cyber threats.

As part of its ongoing commitment to customer safety, The Windward Islands Bank called on the expertise of a renowned cybersecurity expert from Canada, Rob Knoblauch, Global Deputy Chief Information Security Officer from …