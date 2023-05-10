The winning Calypso Trio collects prize monies and pays a courtesy visit to Sponsor. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The winning trio of the recently held NAGICO Senior Calypso Competition paid a courtesy visit to the Head Office of NAGICO Insurances on Monday, to collect their prizes and to personally thank the Headline Sponsors for supporting the art of Calypso for over 30 years.

Eric Ellis, Territory Head applauded the Calypsonians for putting on an entertaining and successful show. “I think all the Calypsonians did a wonderful job this year. The songs, the performances, they were all very entertaining, and creative. It truly is proof that our local Calypsonians are honing their craft …