Three (3) men arrested and three (3) firearms seized during traffic controls. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten police have been busy with general controls at various locations across the island.

These controls that are being carried out are related to the technical requirements of vehicles as well as violations of the Opium and Firearms Law.

Vehicles were checked in the vicinity of the Bellevue Border, Harold Jack, and Nisbet road.

While controlling the Nisbeth road on March 09, 2023, a white Kia Picanto with French plates and dark windows was pulled over. In the course of control of the vehicle and occupants, a firearm was encountered

The decision was taken immediately …