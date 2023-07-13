Tobacco Ordinance approved by Saba Island Council. | SMN NEWS

Saba:--- Today, the Island Council voted to adopt the Ordinance on the Restriction of Tobacco Use Saba. This new ordinance will go into effect on September 1st, 2023.

The ordinance regulates three areas with respect to the sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products.

First, it will be prohibited to sell tobacco and tobacco-related products (vapes/e-cigarettes) to persons under the age of 18.

Second, to ensure products are sold to persons of legal age, retailers are required to ask for ID from anyone who looks under the age of 25.

Third, it will be prohibited for retailers to sell e-flavored …