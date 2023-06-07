Today is World Food Safety Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Steflogix is joining the campaign “Food Standards Save Lives”, led by the World Health Organization.

The NIPA students of Hospitality 1 recently completed their food handler’s course which was facilitated by Steflogix. On June 7th, 2023 the students received their food handlers certificates. Michael Somersall, General Manager of Steflogix told the students that this day was an extra special occasion as they received their certificates on World Food Safety Day. By obtaining their certification, the students took an important step in taking their role to ensure Food is …