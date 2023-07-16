Top Research and Development in the Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

by Cdr. Bud Slabbaert

Which are the top ten leading territories for research and development in the Caribbean? No? Top five? How about three? Is it because the region doesn’t need any research and development? That is strange. Because the most developed countries in the world also spend the most money on research and development. One would think that they are so freaking developed already that they really don’t need more of it. Is it because they can spend more since they have more funding available for it? Or is it that they have more funding as they have invested more in research and …