Total Theater Program at National Institute of Arts – NIA. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In our 3rd month of NIA’s “Total Theater”, a social-emotional skills program through the Performing Arts, we are overwhelmed with the response received thus far. In March we launched an information session for parents and students, the studio was packed to the brim. The attendance resulted in 91 applicants, and we only had room for 45. Three age groups were selected, 7-11 years, 12 -16 years, 17 years, and up and we started classes with 45 students on Saturday afternoons from 12 -6:00 pm.

Classes range from social-emotional themed classes to vocals, drama, yoga, …