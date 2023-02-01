Tourism Bureau: “Pioneers of Tourism” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau in collaboration with the Department of Communication (DCOMM) will be launching a four-part mini-series “Pioneers of Tourism” on Friday, February 3rd, 2023.

Pioneers of Tourism will highlight individuals who have made a significant contribution to the growth and development of the tourism and hospitality industry on St. Maarten.

Tourism goes way beyond sea, sun, and sand, it touches the hearts of our people and visitors.

Our pioneers, on whose shoulders we presently stand have not only created the blueprint of tourism for our island but have also laid a resilient foundation for our tourism and hospitality product.

These persons have been employed in our tourism industry for many years. “The history of tourism and hospitality of St. Maarten should be studied in order to understand how it has developed throughout the decades. Early tourism catered to the privileged, and now that it is accessible to everyone, the history of the tourism industry can teach students and the community how to better adapt to changing trends,” says May-Ling Chun Director of Tourism for St. Maarten.

In our first episode, Mrs. Zephany Fleming-Lejuez a former employee of Mullet Bay Resort shares her experience starting as a receptionist and being promoted as Front Office Manager at the resort.

The series will be aired every Friday in the month of February at 6:00 PM on the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau’s social media handles and the government of St. Maarten’s YouTube and Facebook page.

Read more: SMN NEWS

