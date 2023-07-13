Tourism Sector and Business Community Reminded to Review Preparations for the Hurricane Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science in its most recent updated seasonal hurricane activity forecast calls for an above-average season.

CSU says there could be up to 18-named storms instead of 15; of which nine could become hurricanes instead of seven; and of those, four could become major hurricanes instead of its previous June 1 forecast that forecasted three.

The National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fire Chief Clive Richardson on Thursday is reminding the business community and the tourism sector to …