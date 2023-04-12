Tourist badly injured in boating incident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On 11 April 2023, a tourist aboard a cruise ship in the port suffered a tragic accident in which he lost part of his leg near Bobby's Marina at about 4:00 pm.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim had jumped into the sea and swam towards a water taxi anchored on one of the piers. He then tried to climb onto the back of the water taxi and got his foot caught in the propeller, resulting in the loss of part of his right leg.

The victim was provided immediate medical attention and he was immediately transported to a medical center, where he is currently in critical but …