Transport jet bridges to PJIA in coming days | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The construction companies engaged in the reconstruction of St. Maarten's PJIA Airport will proceed with the transportation of several sections of Jet bridges in the coming days.

Moving these large loads will impact traffic on Sint Maarten's roads and police are asking for patience during the designated times.

Component parts for the Jet Bridges will be transported from the pier in Point Blanch to the airport in several large sections.

As a result, the gate next to Pollo's Hermanos will be used to access the airport, which will impede traffic in Simpson Bay.

Due to this haul, a …