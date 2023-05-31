TRIBUTE TROUPE Delivers Another Spectacular Performance with Three Sold-Out Shows. An unforgettable experience of Tribute Troupe with songs, dance and acting. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The TRIBUTE TROUPE, under the leadership of DJ Jansen de Jong and Joost de Jong Jansen, has once again wowed audiences with their incredible talent and dedication. Ten professional ladies worked tirelessly to create a show that left audiences in awe, and due to popular demand, they have decided to give another double performance on June 18th, 2023 at 4 pm and 7 pm in the BLACK BOX THEATRE @ NIA, John Larmonie Center.

The TRIBUTE TROUPE’s latest show was so good that the audience simply didn't want to leave!

That's why they've decided to give another performance, so you can …