Tripartite and Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) to be hosted in Willemstad, Curaçao. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- From February 28 to March 3, 2023, a delegation of the Parliament of Sint Maarten will participate in the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO). Delegations from the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, the Netherlands, and Sint Maarten will be meeting on Curaçao for the IPKO.

The four parliamentary delegations will be discussing several topics that include discussions and presentations on:

Recent developments per country; Better and lasting relationships within the Kingdom: democratic deficit, mutual agreements, and cooperation; a proposal for the Dispute Regulation …