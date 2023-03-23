Tuberculosis remains one of the world’s top infectious killers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Friday, March 24 marks World Tuberculosis Day (TB) under the theme, “Invest to End TB. Save Lives.” TB causes 1.6 million deaths each year and effecting millions more, with enormous impacts on families and communities, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).



TB deaths in the Americas increased by an estimated 3,000 in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Thursday, adding that around 18,300 children live with the disease in the region, with limited access to diagnostics and treatment. …