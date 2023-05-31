Two arrests in connection with Defiance Parking Lot Shooting. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Two suspects in connection with a shooting incident in the Defiance Haven parking lot that occurred on of February 23rd, 2022, have been apprehended by the St. Maarten Police Force's SWAT team. The arrests were made in Middle Region in the early morning of 31 May 2023.

Under the supervision of the investigating judge, suspect A.K. was arrested and his residence searched by a team comprising members from the Major Crimes Team, Detectives, and other police departments. Multiple items, including a shotgun and ammunition, were confiscated from the residence.

Another suspect …