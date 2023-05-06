Two bodies found on Guana Bay Beach, Police investigating. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The police are busy investigating the deaths of two persons whose bodies were found floating in Guana Bay Beach.

The first body a female was found around 06:30 am on Saturday morning, while the second body the male was found around 10:15 am.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said the central dispatch received the first call around 6:30 am when they were informed that a lifeless body was floating in Guana Bay. Several patrols were dispatched to the area Josepha said they requested the assistance of the Coast Guard who managed to retrieve the firs body from the water

Up to the time …