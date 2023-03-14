Two men were wounded during a shooting incident on Ginger Road on Friday night March 10, 2023 | SMN NEWS

Special Unit Robberies personnel are currently investigating a bizarre incident where two persons were shot in the leg on Ginger road.



On Friday night March 10, 2023, at approximately 10:40 p.m. police received a call that two men were brought to the St. Martin Medical center suffering from gunshot wounds.

Personnel from the detective department were dispatched to the hospital but were unable to interview the victims as they were undergoing treatment.

