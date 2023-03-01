Two New Fire Trucks to Offer Advanced Technologies for PJIAE N.V. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- Following an acceptance handing over in Austria from March 6 through 9, 2023, the Airport’s Rescue and Firefighters (R&FF) will acquire two (2) new fire trucks for emergency response at the aerodrome of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). The safety vehicles are part of Management’s strategic plan to further enhance its operations. At present, PJIA has two (2) trucks, which served a lifespan of fifteen (15) years.



"The Rosenbauer Panther 6x6 is the fire truck of the future," disclosed Manilo Penijn, Airport Chief of the Rescue and Firefighters. …