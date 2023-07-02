Two Suspects Arrested for Attempted Theft at the Back of the Police Station in Philipsburg. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force apprehended two male suspects involved in an attempted theft at the parking lot located behind the police station in Philipsburg. The suspects, identified as R.G and L.O.G, aged 23 and 24 respectively, were arrested on Sunday morning, July 2nd, 2023, at approximately 11:30 am.

They were caught in the act of attempting to steal tires and parts from parked vehicles.

Following their arrest, both suspects were immediately transported to the police station for further processing. They are currently in custody while our investigation …