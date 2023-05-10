Two suspects arrested with firearm during general police controls in the Philipsburg area. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- With the Carnival Period now over, the Sint Maarten Police Force has resumed carrying out controls on vehicles to ensure compliance with unpaid taxes, technical requirements, and vehicle documentation as required by law.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, a special group of police officers carried out controls at various locations, including behind the police station on Nisbett Road and on the Boardwalk. During the operation, a total of 63 cars were checked, and (9) nine vehicles were towed away due to unpaid taxes. Additionally, several fines were issued.

During a control, carried out on …