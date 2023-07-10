Tyrell Pantophlet (PLAEX) to present at SMILE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) announced the participation of Tyrell Pantophlet, as one of its speakers at the 27th – 28th of October St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives & Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE). St. Maarten-born Pantophlet is the founder, CEO, and CTO of PLAEX, a waste management technology company. He was dubbed by Sprout Magazine as one of the most promising ’25 talented under 25s’ and won a prize from CSU, a large waste management company that became PLAEX’s partner.

St. Maartener Pantophlet amongst others studied at the …