Tyson Lopez Appointed Chief Executive Officer at Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba. | SMN NEWS

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA:--- Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA) today announced it has appointed Tyson Lopez as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as part of the Executive Board will spearhead the implementation of FPNA’s Multi-Annual Corporate Strategy 2023 – 2032 (MACS) to transform the organization from a traditional park management organization to a high-performing, modern conservation management organization.

