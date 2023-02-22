Tzu Chi continues to ease burdens, donates to several, persons, organizations, institutions. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation has been busy over the past months donating "Love Rice" and hampers containing grocery essentials to a number of organizations and institutions around the island as it continues its efforts to ease the burden on households in the community.

The donations were ramped up late last year and continued into this year with some eight St. Maarten and St. Martin-based organizations receiving relief items. Additionally, the foundation’s volunteers also went home to home and directly delivered packages to a number of seniors, who were grateful …