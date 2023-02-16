Tzu Chi St. Maarten collecting donations for Turkey earthquake survivors | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation is saddened by the tragic devastation and loss of life being suffered as a result of the February 6, 2023, 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the southern part of Turkey and northern and western Syria in the midst of the cold winter.



The earthquake was followed by more than 2,100 aftershocks, causing widespread destruction and as of 16 February 2023, over 42,000 deaths have been confirmed: over 36,100 in Turkey and 5,800 in Syria.



Tzu Chi Taiwan mobilized all the Tzu Chi branches around the world, together, to offer hope and comfort to survivors as they meet the evolving needs of this heartbreaking tragedy. Tzu Chi USA is also mobilizing to help and as of February 7, 2023, launched a new fundraiser, Turkey Earthquake Relief, to raise funds for crucial relief items that include anything from eco-blankets (made with DA.AI Technology), supermarket gift cards, basic necessities, and more. And now, with the support of a generous donor, Tzu Chi USA is able to match all contributions made up to one million dollars until February 28, 2023.



The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation is on board and has started to collect funds to also assist. Persons who are interested in helping to bring comfort to those affected can contribute by making their donations to the St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation which is located on L.B. Scot Road opposite Cake House Supermarket.



Donors can also contact Tzu Chi St. Maarten Commissioner Sandra Cheung at tel: 586-3019. Sandra Cheung and her husband Kit Wing Cheung have already donated a total of US $1,000 and together with their family, friends, volunteers, supporters, and the community has raised a total of US $7,420 towards the effort.



With St. Maarten having received assistance from many persons and places around the world including long-term consistent assistance from Tzu Chi Taiwan after the devastating natural disaster the country faced as a result of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, Sandra Cheung said now is an opportunity for St. Maarten to reciprocate the love it received to another country facing a devastating natural disaster.



The main shock of the February 6 earthquake, is the strongest earthquake in Turkey since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake, of the same magnitude, and is the deadliest earthquake worldwide since the 2010 Haiti earthquake.



Tzu Chi volunteers and doctors are already stationed in Turkey. All donations will go directly to every victim through the volunteer’s hands. There is no expense cost to volunteers. Volunteers present items to survivors with love and care on behalf of all donors. “Therefore, your donation is guaranteed to reach the survivors,” assured Cheung.