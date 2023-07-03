U.S. Consulate Advances Economic Prosperity in the Region by Supporting Islandpreneur Live in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- U.S. Chief of Mission to the Dutch Caribbean Margy Bond gave the keynote address at Islandpreneur Live in Sint Maarten, offering support and guidance to those with micro, small, and medium enterprises who wish to grow their businesses. Islandpreneur Live is a unique annual event designed to empower and equip entrepreneurs and innovators on the islands with the skills they need to be successful and access global markets. This year’s theme, “Digitally Friendly, Globally Accessible,” focused on teaching entrepreneurs digital tools to enhance their businesses, featuring …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43314-u-s-consulate-advances-economic-prosperity-in-the-region-by-supporting-islandpreneur-live-in-sint-maarten.html
The Collectivité is launching a major collective cleaning, from July 8...
MARIGOT:---The Collectivity of Saint-Martin is launching a major collective cleaning of the territory, before the peak of the hurricane season, from July 8 to August 20, 2023. Individuals and companies are invited to participate. This year, thanks to ...
~ Official complaint filed with authorities as relatives seek information on the missing persons~ MARIGOT:--- Nine Indian nationals have gone missing at sea since February 3rd, 2023. The nine persons whose names are listed below entered a boat on the ...
European Union provides US$4.7 million to Caribbean Governments for CCRIF Parametric Insurance for 2023,...
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, July 3, 2023.The European Union continues to provide support to CCRIF SPC as a means of subsidizing premiums on the parametric insurance policies of its Caribbean members. This policy year, which started on June 1, 2023, t...
Santo Domingo:--- The Dominican Institute for Quality (INDOCAL) has announced the release of a Technical Standard for Medical Tourism, aimed at establishing quality criteria for the entire value chain of the sector. The standard aims to ensure the best...
SABA:--- Saba marked the start of the Commemoration Year of the Slavery Past on Saturday, July 1, with a well-attended Emancipation Day event with a number of speakers and a number of powerful performances. The event’s theme, ‘liberation through heali...
