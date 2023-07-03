U.S. Consulate Advances Economic Prosperity in the Region by Supporting Islandpreneur Live in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- U.S. Chief of Mission to the Dutch Caribbean Margy Bond gave the keynote address at Islandpreneur Live in Sint Maarten, offering support and guidance to those with micro, small, and medium enterprises who wish to grow their businesses. Islandpreneur Live is a unique annual event designed to empower and equip entrepreneurs and innovators on the islands with the skills they need to be successful and access global markets. This year’s theme, “Digitally Friendly, Globally Accessible,” focused on teaching entrepreneurs digital tools to enhance their businesses, featuring …