U.S. Consulate, the Ministry of Education and Stichting Studiefinanciering Curaçao (SSC) sign agreement to open Curacao’s first-ever EducationUSA advising center | SMN NEWS

U.S. Consulate, the Ministry of Education and Stichting Studiefinanciering Curaçao (SSC) sign agreement to open Curacao’s first-ever EducationUSA advising center

U.S. Consul General Margy Bond, Minister Sithree van Heydoorn, and SSC Director Sidney “Bicho” Justiana signed an agreement to open Curacao’s first-ever EducationUSA Advising Center hosted at the SSC building in Otrobanda. The Center joins the U.S. Department of State’s network of over 430 international student advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories.

EducationUSA advising centers promote U.S. …