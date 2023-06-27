U.S. Cooperative Security Location Welcomes New Commander | SMN NEWS



WILLEMSTAD CURACAO:--- On June 14, Lieutenant Colonel Ian R. Barta relinquished command of the United States Cooperative Security Location (CSL), previously known as Forward Operating Locations (FOL) on Curaçao and Aruba to Lieutenant Colonel David C. Gorman. The Change of Command is a time-honored military tradition that symbolizes the continuation of leadership and unit identity despite the change in individual authority. Passing the ceremonial flag from the old commander to the new commander physically represents this transfer.

Present at the ceremony were Brigadier General Frank Boots, …