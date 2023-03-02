UNICEF report: Number of children without critical social protection increasing globally. | SMN NEWS

GENEVA / NEW YORK (ILO News):--- The number of children without access to social protection is increasing year-on-year, leaving them at risk of poverty, hunger, and discrimination, according to a new report released by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF today.



More than a billion reasons: The urgent need to build universal social protection for children warns that an additional 50 million children aged 0-15 missed out on a critical social protection provision – specifically, child benefits (paid in cash or tax credits) – between 2016 and 2020, driving up the …