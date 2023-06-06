United Women Book Club sets mood, “vibrant characters, awe-inspiring landscapes of our island” from Lasana Sekou’s novellas. | SMN NEWS

CAY HIL:--- The United Women Book Club (UWBC) will host its “Sip & Chat” literary evening here on July 9, 2023, at Tiki Pool Bar on Bison Drive.

The UWBC featured guest will be the “acclaimed St. Martin author Lasana M. Sekou. Lasana will read from and discuss his remarkable book of fiction Love Songs Make You Cry,” said Danielle Chance, UWBC founder.

“It’s an invitation to step into the enchanting world of literature, celebrate Caribbean Literature Day 2023, and have an evening of delightful literary reading and insightful discussion of the first book of short stories about our …