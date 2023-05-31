Unqualified 2022 Audit Report demonstrates BTP’s compliance with reporting framework and regulations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP) is pleased to announce the release of its FY 2022 audit report, conducted by SOAB. The report attests that BTP’s annual report has been fairly stated in all material respects in accordance with the applicable reporting framework, laws, and regulations, and affirms the accuracy and reliability of BTP's financial records.

The release of the unqualified 2022 audit report serves as a testament to BTP's dedication to financial accountability and will be shared this week with the honorable Minister of Tourism, Economic …