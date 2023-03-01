Unveiling plaque in memory to Grace Maccow at Milton Peters College. | SMN NEWS

SOUTH REWARD:--- Grace Maccow was among the founding members of the Help our Children Foundation (HOCF) and has contributed tremendously towards the goals for over 22 years, always dedicated to the organization's cause.

On Tuesday, February 28, representatives of the board of HOCF, representatives of the Milton Peters College (MPC), and family and friends of the late Grace Maccow gathered at MPC to make another contribution to education, school, youth, and community.

“The foundation found it important to have this done in the presence of her beloved family, especially today (Tuesday, …