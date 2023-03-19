UP Party leader released soon after being detained. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- United People's UP Party Leader and Member of Parliament, the Honourable Rolando Brison, walked out of the Philipsburg police station a free man within a day of being detained for questioning.

His speedy release sparked a celebration within the UP Party. MP Brison met with family members and supporters and was in good spirits when he thanked them for their support and prayers, a press release from the UP Party Board said.

"All things considered, the discussions with the authorities went well; my focus was on the truth and clarifying any misunderstandings and misconceptions. …