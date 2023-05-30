Update on Resurfacing of Union Road. Work to resume shortly. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Based on the information provided by Windward Roads BV to the cabinet of the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), preparation works for the resurfacing of Union Road, Cole Bay, along with improving some of the roads by, amongst other things, repairing foundations and fixing potholes, is scheduled to begin on June 1st, 2023. After the preparation of the Union Road, it will be resurfaced with a new layer of asphalt. On May 8th, 2023, Windward Roads, as part of a contract with the Government of Sint …Read more here: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43063-update-on-resurfacing-of-union-road-work-to-resume-shortly.html
