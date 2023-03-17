UPP Leader and Member of Parliament arrested for bribery. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, March 17, 2023, the Criminal Investigation Team RST arrested a Member of Parliament of Sint Maarten. In addition, searches were conducted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate RC at the suspect's residence and his workplace at the Parliament Building in Sint Maarten.The arrest and the house searches took place in connection with a criminal investigation called "Lissabon" where the suspicion is that the Member of Parliament took bribes and abused his position. The investigation is ongoing and further arrests or searches are not ruled out. The "Lissabon" investigation is being conducted by RST under the direction of the Central Team of the Attorney General's Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The Central Team focuses on a specialized approach to combat corruption and subversive crimes. Prosecutors Office Press Release. Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42603-upp-leader-and-member-of-parliament-arrested-for-bribery.html
