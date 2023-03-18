UPP Leader and Member of Parliament released, remains suspect. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The leader of the United Peoples Party and Member of Parliament Rolando Brison was released from police custody on Saturday evening.

Brison was arrested around midday on Friday when members of the RST raided his home at Port de Plaisance and also his office at the Parliament Building. Even though released from Police custody Brison remains a suspect in the Lissabon investigation says the Prosecutor’s Office in a press release.

Based on a press release issued by the prosecutor's office on Friday states that Brison is suspected of taking bribes and abusing his position as a …