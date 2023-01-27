Urgent Public meeting of Parliament with the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure regarding the preservation and management of heritage

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent public meeting on January 27, 2023. The Public meeting is scheduled for today, Friday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, drs. Rodolphe Samuel and the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure, Mr. Egbert Doran will be present. The agenda point is: 1. Update on the current legislation and policies regarding the preservation and management of heritage 2. Update on the current status of the Monument Council and the Monument Fund (IS/381/2022-2023 dated January 25, 2023) This meeting was requested by MP S.L. Duncan, MP M.D. Gumbs and MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules. The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg. The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

