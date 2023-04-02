URSM candidate J. Rollocks jr says the Goverment should take better care of our senior citizens. | SMN NEWS

Sucker Garden:--- "Since the launch of my campaign headquarters and the opening of the Computer center: my team and I, had the honor to host a group of senior citizens".

"Our seniors are very enthusiastic and are willing to learn and adapt to this new age wherein technology rules. I can state this as I saw their eyes light up when they were at the Computer center.”,

said aspiring politician Julian Rollocks Jr.

Rollocks Jr. continued: “We also had the privilege to be in the presence of some seniors who can be considered pioneers in our community. Our senior citizens have sacrificed a lot …