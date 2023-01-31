URSM: Rollocks junior to launch headquarters as Computer institution on February 19 2023. | SMN NEWS

SUCKER GARDEN:--- On Sunday, February 19th, a new Computer institution and Resource Center is scheduled to celebrate its grand opening to the Public of Sint Maarten. According to Julian Rollocks Jr., the aspiring politician behind this Community Project, “this is the first facility of its kind which will provide access to innovative laptops and interactive technology for all residents in the area and beyond. Senior Citizens, students, working parents, single moms, and residents will have access to a laptop to pay their utility bills, check their e-mails, and learn new basic computer skills.”

In a recent interview, the candidate on the URSM party slate, stated: “My goal is to make the technology more accessible to the people in the community. I feel that being associated with this Institution and Resources Center, I will be in a position to empower and uplift our St. Maarten residents which will enable them to learn new computer skills, especially our Senior Citizens who can use the help in paying for their GEBE and Telem Bills online and much more.”

Regular Classes which will be free to all participants will be held at the Resource Center Headquarters on Arch Road, interested persons can register via the phone number +1721-554 8078.

At the heart of the Computer institution, there will be 5 new high-end dual-boot laptops with a full complement of commercial and professional-grade software for completing tasks related to audio, video, photography, graphics, animation, web-based, and multimedia projects. The Institution also offers specialized stations for scanning, inkjet printing, and audio and video editing. Julian Rollocks Jr., will also be facilitating some classes along with a young professional. “The best part of this whole campaign is that everyone who participates in this crash course class will have an opportunity to win a brand new laptop at the end of every month. This will be an introduction to a laptop for some individuals.”, stated the URSM candidate.

In addition, Rollocks Jr. will also focus on personal one-on-one advice, for example, how can a person start up their own business, educating persons on increasing wealth, the importance of land, and how properties are structured in Sint Maarten. Rollocks Jr. continued: “I will also be informing persons on how to prepare for a job or a job interview, setting up of a resume and more. Persons that are interested can schedule an appointment expressing what type of topics they would like to discuss or receive advice on.”

Rollocks Jr. is inviting all residents of Suckergarden and the surrounding areas to come out and be at the launch of his headquarters on the 19 of February 2023. “Come have a look and hear some of my ideas. My headquarters will be located on Arch Road across from the supreme supermarket. Food and drinks will be available. Also, 3 brand new HP laptops will be on a raffle to the first 100 people to attend the event. I look forward to seeing you there, bring your kids, and grandparents it will be worth your time.”

