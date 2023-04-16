Vehicles have been confiscated along with Driver’s License for speeding. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- The Gendarmerie has reported that there have been four cases where drivers were penalized for exceeding the 50KM/h above average speed limits.

This has resulted in driver's licenses being suspended and vehicles being impounded. The Gendarmerie noted that the confiscation of the vehicles is an additional penalty for speeding at more than 50 km/H.

Also during road control, persons found to have defective licenses, insurance, and helmet defects were also controlled.