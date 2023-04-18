Victim in Critical but Stable Condition Following Stabbing at Festival Village. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The police of Sint Maarten are currently investigating, a stabbing that occurred at Festival Village at around 1:00 am early morning of April 16th, 2023. The male victim, who received several stab wounds to his upper body, was treated on the scene by medical personnel before being rushed to SMMC. He is currently in critical but stable condition.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident, and the reason for the stabbing is still unknown. Police are asking for the public's help, particularly from those who were in the Festival Village area and witnessed the incident.

…