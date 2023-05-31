PHILIPSBURG:--- On May 19th, 2023, the Voice of the Youth SXM Foundation (VOTY) held its 10th Rank Promotion Ceremony for its program, the St. Maarten Youth Brigade. Alongside Youth Brigadiers, Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) and VKS marched to recognize the organization's value amongst the community and celebrate promoting members within the program. The founder, Mrs. Zulayka Peterson, unveiled the acquisition of a bus through the R4CR grant Round 5. This bus was showcased at the promotional ceremony to the public. The importance of the project was explained to all who were gathered on this …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43067-voty-receives-bus-through-r4cr-grant.html
Home Local News VOTY Receives Bus Through R4CR Grant. | SMN NEWS
Latest Local News
TRIBUTE TROUPE Delivers Another Spectacular Performance with Three Sold-Out Shows. An...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The TRIBUTE TROUPE, under the leadership of DJ Jansen de Jong and Joost de Jong Jansen, has once again wowed audiences with their incredible talent and dedication. Ten professional ladies worked tirelessly to create a show that left aud...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Integrity Chamber hosted its first Integrity Symposium at the American University of the Caribbean, under the theme: “Building Integrity to Build a Nation”. The symposium highlighted the need for building integrity, the challenges t...
Integrity Symposium A Success. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Integrity Chamber hosted its first Integrity Symposium at the American University of the Caribbean, under the theme: “Building Integrity to Build a Nation”. The symposium highlighted the need for building integrity, the challenges t...
NOAA Forecast up to 17 Named Storms. Up to Nine could become Hurricanes. |...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The United States Climate Prediction Center which is part of the National Weather Service of the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is forecasting 12-17 named storms for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane s...
NOAA Forecast up to 17 Named Storms. Up to Nine could...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The United States Climate Prediction Center which is part of the National Weather Service of the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is forecasting 12-17 named storms for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane s...
Update on Resurfacing of Union Road. Work to resume shortly. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Based on the information provided by Windward Roads BV to the cabinet of the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), preparation works for the resurfacing of Union...
Update on Resurfacing of Union Road. Work to resume shortly. |...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Based on the information provided by Windward Roads BV to the cabinet of the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), preparation works for the resurfacing of Union...
CPS: May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. Grow Food, Not...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- A record 349 million people across 79 countries are facing acute food insecurity, many are in low- and middle-income countries, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). “Over 30 are on the African contine...
View comments
Hide comments