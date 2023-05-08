VROMI holding information session on Building Code. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure is hosting an information session on the new Building Code/National Building decree of Sint Maarten. This session is intended for architects, engineers, contractors, and other professionals in the construction industry who would like to be informed of the latest building regulations and standards.

The new building code has recently undergone a tremendous update and revision. It is important for professionals in the industry to be aware of these changes to ensure that they are designing and constructing …