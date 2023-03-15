Walk-in sessions for residents of Saba and Statia. | SMN NEWS

Teams from the National Ombudsman and the Ombudsman for Children will visit Saba and Statia for walk-in sessions from 20 to 24 March 2023. Residents with a question or complaint on a government or official body, are invited to submit it free of charge.





Both teams welcome the opportunity to speak with residents again and are looking forward to meeting them.



Coming to the walk-in sessions

Anyone with a question or complaint on government organizations such as the Tax and Customs Administration, the Public Prosecution Service, the police, the Public Entity, or Care and Youth in the …