Wastewater treatment system at Leonald Conner School fully repaired through Sint Maarten Trust Fund. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The wastewater treatment system at the Leonald Conner Primary School in Cay Bay has now fully resumed operations, thanks to repairs through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. Not many Sint Maarten schools can boast of having an in-house system to treat and process the wastewater from its bathrooms and canteen. The Leonald Conner School was one of them ¬- at least that was until Hurricane Irma devastated the island in the early morning hours of September 6, 2017. In addition to severe damage to the school’s building, the wastewater treatment plant was rendered inoperable by …