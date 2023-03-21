White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation Launches Promotional Video For Psychogeriatric Daycare. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) has released a new promotional video showcasing its Psychogeriatric Daycare, designed to support elderly individuals living with Alzheimer's or dementia and their caregivers.

The video, which can be viewed on the WYCCF Facebook page and website, features a glimpse into the daily routine of the Psychogeriatric Daycare, where the clients arrive at 8 AM and are picked up again at 5 PM on weekdays. The daycare provides a safe and welcoming environment to socialize, engage in therapeutic activities, and receive specialized care. …